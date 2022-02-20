Skip to main content
Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed

Harry Maguire spoke on the Leeds United game and his goal, as well as "Embarrassing" stat that he finally overcame for the team.

The Englishmen scored the first goal in a 4-2 win. It was the first time The The Red Devils Had scored in almost 140 attempts.

"It's embarrassing, every time I see that stat I feel embarrassed, myself."

"I'm a big part of the set piece routine and trying to score from corners, but as a team that's been nowhere near good enough."

"If we score more from corners and set plays, we'll be higher in the table"

Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire

"I know you can play all this pretty football but set plays are a massive part of the game. This season it's been nowhere near good enough on that"

He went on to evaluate the game as a whole: "We've got to start the second half better, for sure. The first (Leeds) goal is obviously really lucky on their behalf, it gets them right back into the game."

"They scored a good goal and we have to fight back we had to stick together."

"We know it's a tough place to come but we had qualities to hurt them We spoke about it at half time, score more goals in the second half and we managed to do that."

