Harry Maguire Speaks On Return To Manchester United Squad

Harry Maguire speaks on his return to the Manchester United squad after being out with an injury.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been out of the squad for some time now and has just recovered from his injury. The England international is hoping to stay injury free before the FIFA World Cup.

The 29 year old was a regular starter for United since he joined from Leicester City in 2019 for a fee of around £79million. This is currently United's second biggest transfer fee of all time.

Maguire started the reds first two games in the Premier League this season but then he was dropped for Raphael Varane due to his poor performances. The England internationals form has dropped since Euro 2020.

Maguire has recently spoken to the media and he said; “It’s great to be back. Being injured is always a tough part of being a footballer, but I’ve been kicking every ball on the sidelines, cheering every goal that’s gone in, and supporting the lads."

“We’ve picked up some good results and we’re pushing [to] where we want to be in the Premier League as well. We’ve got important games coming up and that’s what it's all about."

“It’s tough [being injured], I support the lads whether I’m playing, whether I’m watching at home or whether I’m in the stands. I kick every ball and I cheer every goal."

Playing at Old Trafford is a dream come true, so every time you step on that pitch [it’s amazing], especially the reception."

So I thank the fans for the amazing reception [at Old Trafford], and I’m looking forward to playing now and hopefully staying injury free."

