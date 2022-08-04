'He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant' - Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Must Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, claiming that they should look to sell the "Arrogant" superstar.

The striker has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with reports suggesting he is unhappy with the club's lack of Champions League football and the ambition in the transfer market.

Ronaldo returned late to pre-season training, with the club insisting it was due to personal issues.

Parker, who played as a defender for United in the 1990s, told MyBettingSites: "There is the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, that everyone is talking about. The first thing I want to say is that they have to get rid of him. They must let him go. There is no doubt that he is causing problems in the dressing room. He got a massive ego."

"He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant. There is no doubt that the best thing for the club, for the manager and for the players would be to not have Ronaldo around.”

“But unfortunately for Manchester United, there are not many clubs that want Ronaldo. The clubs that might take him are clubs that he doesn’t want to go to."

He finished: "He wants to play in the Champions League because all he wants to do is to expand the gap between him and Messi."

The five-time Champions League winner played 38 games in all competitions last season, scoring 24 goals and making three assists in that time.

