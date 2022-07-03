'He Is Very Detailed' - Marcus Rashford On What Erik Ten Hag Brings To Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has spoken on what Erik Ten Hag brings to Manchester United - highlighting that he is "Very Detailed".

The 24 year old endured a difficult season in 21/22, as did most of the Red Devils squad as they finished 6th in the Premier League. The new boss has brought a fresh start and somewhat of a clean slate, though.

Rashford spoke to club media: "I have definitely not had that much rest before in a summer break, so it was a little bit strange at first and I had to adjust my program a little bit, make it a little bit longer, so I could come in with a positive look on everything."

"It's fresh ideas, fresh tactics and a new personality that has been added to the team. I'm looking forward to working with him but also for to give ourselves time as well to fit into what he wants us and to really feel natural doing it."

The Englishman had 31 appearances in all competitions in the previous campaign, scoring five goals and making two assists in the process.

"Don't get me wrong, it has been tough, but we've all enjoyed the training sessions and we are mixing it up as well. We're not just doing all football and all running, we're doing a little bit of both so it's fun and it's good signs looking forward."

"He is very detailed out on the grass and even in the rules of each game. Like I said, it is all fresh and when something is fresh it is good for the mind and good for the body."

He finished: I don't think I've had a proper pre-season since 2019 so for me it's definitely a positive thing. I feel like I probably needed that time to switch off a little bit and me having that time enabled me to refocus a lot earlier than I expected."

