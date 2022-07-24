Skip to main content

'He Is Our Player' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta Provides Update On Frenkie De Jong Situation Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update on this situation with Frenkie De Jong, amid his links with Manchester United - saying that right now: "He is our player."

The midfielder has been involved in somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with his old boss Erik Ten Hag seemingly very keen on a reunion with the player he managed at AFC Ajax.

A transfer deal has been reached according to reports, but the issue of personal terms and convincing De Jong, who is at his dream club, to come to a team who does not have Champions League football still remains. 

The playmaker is still owed millions in deferred wages by the club, however, and Barca's difficult financial situation may mean they are forced into a sale eventually.

The president of the Spanish giants confirmed his club's liking of the Dutchman and denied that any deal has been reached. 

Laporta: "Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants. We need to clarify some aspects of his situation".

De Jong has made 138 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals and making 17 assists in the process.

