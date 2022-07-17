'He Likes Offensive Full-Backs' - Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Speaks On Erik Ten Hag Influence

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has revealed what the new manager Erik Ten Hag is asking of him in training, claiming that: "He likes offensive full-backs" who "Think ahead", in particular.

The Portuguese international enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough season at the club in the last campaign, making the spot as first choice right-back his own ahead of positional peer Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The difference between the two is that Dalot is seen as a more attack-minded player, whereas Wan-Bissaka is better at defending and making contributions when his team aren't in possession.

So far in pre season, it looks like the manager agrees with that if the 23 year-old's words are anything to go by, as the attack minded full- back is the one who has had the most game time so far.

Dalot spoke to The Independent: "He likes offensive full-backs. He likes proactive full-backs, so we have to always have to think a little bit of ahead of what the game is asking, not be like feeling the game when the ball is on the other side."

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We need to be connected, everybody co-operating with each other, with the winger in front of you, with the midfielder alongside you."

In United's last two games against Melbourne Victory and Liverpool, the defender could be seen linking up well with winger Jadon Sancho, often switching roles together in attacking situations to good effect.

"He always asks for co-operation between us but one good thing is he always wants us to make sure we need to know what to do in each position, because sometimes we can swap positions inside the pitch and we need to know how to do that."

"I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general. Very demanding, pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good, and small details that that can make a difference in the long perspective."

He finished: "I think we players are adapting really well to it and obviously we want to keep going. We know it’s going to be a long season, a different season from pretty much every season we had in the past few years, so we want to we want to build something."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon