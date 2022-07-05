Skip to main content

'He Will Give Everything' - Robin Van Persie On Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United

Robin Van Persie has sent Tyrell Malacia a message regarding his transfer to Manchester United, while insisting to fans: "He will give everything."

The ex-United striker was full of praise for the young defender, who has completed his move to the club with a contract until 2026. You can watch the video on Twitter below:

Van Persie knows the player because of his affiliations with the 22 year old's former club Feyenoord: "You've shown that with self-belief, lots of talent and hard work day in day out, that dreams come true."

"To all Red Devils fans, you are not only getting a very talented full back, but as well a fantastic person. He will give absolutely everything for you guys, so I am sure it will be a great connection together."

He finished: "On behalf of all Feyenoord fans and people, thanks Tyrell for what you have done. For all these years from a young kid when he arrives in the youth academy, up until now in this fantastic moment, you are a true example for the next generation."

Malacia played 50 games in all competitions for his club last season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

You can see what the player himself had to say about the transfer here.

tyrell malacia
Quotes

