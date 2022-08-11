'He Works Hard, He Pumps His Badge And That’s It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Scott Mctominay

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Scott Mctominay, saying he "Works hard, he pumps his badge and that’s it".

The Red Devils are desperate for a midfielder this summer following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. As it stands, Fred and Mctominay are the only players who are really capable of playing deeper in the center of the park.

The Scotsman was at the center of the blame for United's loss to Brighton on the first game of the season, though. And Parker, who used to play in defence at Old Trafford and for the England national team, spoke to Futfanatico about him.

"Scott McTominay doesn’t play in a team that’s gonna go and achieve big things. And that’s the truth of it."

"When people have come out and talked about all these different managers picking him. I think they’ve just seen that he runs around, he works hard, he pumps his badge and that’s it really."

The 25-year-old played 37 games in all competitions for United last season - scoring two goals and making one assist in the process.

"And if that’s the levels that Manchester United fans think is good enough; there are ones who think it’s good enough to do that and they’ve even talked about him being a future captain because he runs around and works hard and is passionate about the club."

He finished: "If those qualities, if they come into that, then Manchester United are definitely going in the wrong direction if that’s what makes a Manchester United captain. It’s quite disrespectful to the likes of Brian Robsons and the Roy Keanes, to be perfectly honest. That doesn’t make any sense to me."

