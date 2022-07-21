'He's A Special Player' - Manchester United Winger Anthony Elanga On Christian Eriksen

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has spoken about new signing Christian Eriksen, calling him a "Special player".

The Denmark international recovered well from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and was signed on a free transfer after his short-term contract with Brentford ended at the end of last season.

With years of Premier League experience and having played in a Champions League final, he will no doubt bring a lot of quality and experience to the midfield.

Elanga, from Sweden, told club media: “Another Scandinavian in the team is special. That makes three of us now in the team and it’ll be nice to meet him and play with him.”

IMAGO / PA Images

“He’s a special player, a really good player and I’ve played against him. I had the honour to play against him last season and you could see his qualities from there. I feel like he’ll be a great contributor to the team.”

He finished: “I’m really looking forward to playing with him [Eriksen] and hopefully he’ll put some balls in behind for me to run on to. That will be nice!”

The 30-year-old played a total of 11 games for The Bees last season, making his debut in February. He started 10 of these, scoring one goal and making four assists in the process.

