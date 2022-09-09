'He's Not Been Taught How To Play' - Ex-Manchester United Star on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was bought from Crystal Palace in 2019 for Manchester United. Since, most of his time has been spent as the number one right-back at the club.

However, since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021, managers have preferred Diogo Dalot to him. Both Ralf Rangnick and Erik Ten Hag have seen him as the best option for the position.

Paul Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, spoke to MyBettingSites about the situation between the two. First, he spoke about the England international:

"I would say Wan-Bissaka hasn’t really been taught how to play as a full-back for Manchester United. No one has really talked to him. He hasn’t been coached.

IMAGO / News Images

“But, it is about what he is learning. How is he going to change his game to improve as a full-back as Wan-Bissaka for Manchester United? As a full-back for Crystal Palace, when you play for Manchester United, it is a different kind of full-back."

He then spoke about Dalot, who has thrived especially so far this season in his role as a starter.

"He has proven himself. His all-around game has improved defensively. He is grabbing it. He is grabbing everything. He is kind of high-fiving people every time they make a challenge.

“Now, he knows that he is the number one at the moment. Mostly every time he has played in Manchester United, he may have felt very insecure if he would also play the next match.

He finished: “So, he feels like a part of it now, when coming from overseas into a situation when he did at United, it wasn’t really nice to be there.

