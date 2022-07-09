'He's The Modern Full-Back' - Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On New Signing Tyrell Malacia

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Manchester United's new signing Tyrell Malacia, claiming that he is a great example of the modern full back.

The left back is now part of the training squad in the team's pre season tour, and Ten Hag has managed to get a good look at him in training. Previously, they came across each other in the Eredivisie while Malacia was playing for Feyenoord, and clearly he impressed.

The Dutch boss said: “He’s the modern full-back. He suits the profile and most important is, from every full-back, that he closes the right area, but can also take part in the offensive side, and he can do that really well. I think he will really contribute.”

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

“In the positions of individuals, you give them coaching advice, and, in the end, it’s about team results and better team performances so you give them advice to perform into the team.”

He finished, talking about how players like the 22 year-old may fit into the overall team structure: “That is my job, to construct a team and to improve the team. You can do it in different ways or in more ways but, to start, it is out of a philosophy. And then you build it and go into the individuals, and you give them the rules and principles.”

The Netherlands international played 50 games for his club in all competitions in 21/22, scoring one goal and making five assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon