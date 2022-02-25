'I know Paul' - Nikolas Anelka Says Paul Pogba Could Move From Manchester United to PSG

Former Chelsea and France forward Nikolas Anelka has said that he believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 28 year-old's contract expires this summer, meaning he is now free to negotiate with different clubs on his next transfer.

“I know Paul, I played with him at Juventus, and it’s amazing what he can do with the ball."

IMAGO / Marca

“Unfortunately, when he arrives in Manchester, they are not a big team. They are a team that has to rebuild themselves, they are looking for its game plan, they are looking for a coach."

“It’s been very difficult for him since he came back. He’s been criticised a lot. It’s not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent."

He concluded: “I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn’t be good for Paris, because he’s supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he’s not psychologically well.”