'I Play The Same Style' - Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia On Playing In Erik Ten Hag's System

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia has spoken about playing in Erik Ten Hag's footballing system, saying he plays "The same style" as what the manager asks for.

The left-back joined from Feyenoord just weeks ago and seems to have settled in well at the club - playing at least 45 minutes in all three of The Red Devils' pre-season fixtures so far, including 79 against Crystal Palace most recently.

One of the main things that will have attracted Ten Hag to the 22-year-old is likely his suitability to the way he likes to play, and the style AFC Ajax team used - as Malacia is used to playing similarly for his previous manager Arne Slot.

Tyrell Malacia

The left-footer spoke to Football Daily about working with his new boss, particularly playing as an inverted full-back while in possession (Quotes from Football Daily, via UtdPlug): “That’s what the coach wanted from me. At my former club under my former coach, I play the same style, for me, it’s easier to get in this system.”

“I spoke with him a lot and we had some good conversations about football, about myself and about him — how he sees me. That was also a big important thing for me to join the club.” 

He finished: "I have to do what I always do - train good every day. When I get a chance to play, play good games and in the end, the coach makes the decisions so I have to make it hard for him."

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

