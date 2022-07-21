'I Play The Same Style' - Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia On Playing In Erik Ten Hag's System
Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia has spoken about playing in Erik Ten Hag's footballing system, saying he plays "The same style" as what the manager asks for.
The left-back joined from Feyenoord just weeks ago and seems to have settled in well at the club - playing at least 45 minutes in all three of The Red Devils' pre-season fixtures so far, including 79 against Crystal Palace most recently.
One of the main things that will have attracted Ten Hag to the 22-year-old is likely his suitability to the way he likes to play, and the style AFC Ajax team used - as Malacia is used to playing similarly for his previous manager Arne Slot.
The left-footer spoke to Football Daily about working with his new boss, particularly playing as an inverted full-back while in possession (Quotes from Football Daily, via UtdPlug): “That’s what the coach wanted from me. At my former club under my former coach, I play the same style, for me, it’s easier to get in this system.”
“I spoke with him a lot and we had some good conversations about football, about myself and about him — how he sees me. That was also a big important thing for me to join the club.”
He finished: "I have to do what I always do - train good every day. When I get a chance to play, play good games and in the end, the coach makes the decisions so I have to make it hard for him."
