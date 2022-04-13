Ian Rush Predicts Paul Pogba Move From Manchester United to Real Madrid

Ian Rush has predicted Paul Pogba will move from Manchester United this summer, to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The midfielder has endured another trophyless year with The Red Devils, and even called the season "Dead" for the club during the international break.

The Frenchman has been linked to multiple clubs ahead of his contract running out this summer.

Rush told Gambling.com: "It wouldn’t surprise me if one or two players left Manchester United in the summer."

"Paul Pogba is the obvious one – his contract is up and it looks as though he’ll be courted by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain."

IMAGO / PA Images

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is rumoured to have reached a verbal agreement to become the new manager.

Rush believes whoever the next man in charge may be, him or someone else, that they may try and convince Pogba to stay.

"A new manager might persuade him to stay if he’s appointed in time, but at the moment I reckon he’ll go to Madrid."

"PSG are a great team but the French league isn’t as powerful or as prestigious as the Spanish league, so if Pogba has any real desire about him he’ll go and challenge himself in La Liga."

He finished: "He can always go back to Ligue 1 when he’s a little older and, besides, Spanish football would probably suit his football better anyway."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |