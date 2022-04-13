Skip to main content
Ian Rush Slams Cristiano Ronaldo Regarding Aggressive Incident After Manchester United Vs Everton

Ian Rush has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for an aggressive incident involving a fan's phone after Manchester United vs Everton last weekend.

A controversial video showed the superstar angrily hitting a phone out of a fan's hand following the game, and he has faced harsh criticism about it regarding his professionalism. 

Rush: "I love Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great professional and one of the best players there’s ever been, so it was disappointing to see him take out his frustration on a young Everton fan at the weekend."

"He was clearly frustrated by a number of things - United had just lost and he looked to have picked up a knock too, but that’s no excuse for an idol to react in the way he did."

ronaldo

"I’m sure he regrets what he did. So many people look up to him and when you’re as big a star as he is you just can’t get away with that sort of reaction."

"Ronaldo has scored plenty of goals since he’s come back but he’s cut a frustrated figure for much of the season when things haven’t been going United’s way."

He finished: "He made a mistake and he has admitted as much. Whatever comes of it, I’m sure he’ll take it on the chin."

