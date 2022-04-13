Ian Rush Slams Cristiano Ronaldo Regarding Aggressive Incident After Manchester United Vs Everton

Ian Rush has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for an aggressive incident involving a fan's phone after Manchester United vs Everton last weekend.

A controversial video showed the superstar angrily hitting a phone out of a fan's hand following the game, and he has faced harsh criticism about it regarding his professionalism.

Rush: "I love Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great professional and one of the best players there’s ever been, so it was disappointing to see him take out his frustration on a young Everton fan at the weekend."

"He was clearly frustrated by a number of things - United had just lost and he looked to have picked up a knock too, but that’s no excuse for an idol to react in the way he did."

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I’m sure he regrets what he did. So many people look up to him and when you’re as big a star as he is you just can’t get away with that sort of reaction."

"Ronaldo has scored plenty of goals since he’s come back but he’s cut a frustrated figure for much of the season when things haven’t been going United’s way."

He finished: "He made a mistake and he has admitted as much. Whatever comes of it, I’m sure he’ll take it on the chin."

