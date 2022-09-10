'I'm Not An Actor' - Anthony Martial On His Body Language At Manchester United

Anthony Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 and has spent a mixed seven years at the club since.

Some of his seasons have been successful whereas others have been underwhelming. He is often a controversial figure among fans, many have complained about his body language on the pitch - making the point that sometime he does not look interested.

He said to France Football (Via Utd District) “Basically, I have to display my disappointment after a missed opportunity so people say: ‘Ah, he doesn't really care’. I'll tell you simply: I'm a footballer, not an actor.”

Martial (Left) in pre-season IMAGO / News Images

“A lot of people think you have to be a comedian and I see players who show their rage so that the public and the media think they are motivated. All the media circus does not interest me. I cannot change to please others.”

“I am not irreproachable. When people say that I lack consistency, it's true. When I have my place, it often goes well, but when I've been used less, it's It is true that my performance has not been the same…”

He finished: “It's a vicious circle: I'm less efficient, because I play less and therefore I play even less. When it's like that, I can sometimes drop out a bit. A player like [Edinson] Cavani, he's at 3000% even when given few minutes.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon