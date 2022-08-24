Skip to main content

'It Doesn't Make Sense' - Ex-Liverpool Star On Antony To Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has spoken about AFC Ajax's Antony moving to Manchester United, saying it "Doesn't make sense".

The club have been linked to the player ever since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Although earlier in the transfer window it looked as though the winger would be priced out of a move, The Red Devils seem to be back in for him.

The prices talked about that would be enough to take him to Manchester are rather high; around 100million Euros according to reports.

Johnson told BettingOdds: “It’s an awful lot of money and it’s another player in a position they don’t need. They’ve signed wingers for that sort of money two or three times and got it wrong."

Antony

"I don’t know how they pick these players, to be honest. I don’t know what the pattern is or what the plan is but it’s almost like they just pick someone and then pay silly amounts."

He finished: "It’s not like they’ve got a system where they’ve got certain players that will fit their style of play, because no one knows their style of play. They just buy the next exciting winger, it doesn’t make sense.” 

The Brazilian made 33 appearances in all competitions for his club last season - scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists altogether. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
Quotes

'It Doesn't Make Sense' - Ex-Liverpool Star On Antony To Manchester United

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum

By Seth Dooley
Depay
Transfers

Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Displayed Haunting Pundits Quotes To Manchester United Players Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag and Klopp
News

Erik Ten Hag Joined On Punishment - Yesterday Manchester United Ran More Than Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
Tyrell Malacia
Opinions

Tyrell Malacia Gives Erik Ten Hag New Manchester United Selection Headache

By Alex Wallace
Gary Neville
Media

Gary Neville Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Said To Him Before Manchester United vs Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
Pulisic
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI

By Rhys James