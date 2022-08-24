'It Doesn't Make Sense' - Ex-Liverpool Star On Antony To Manchester United

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has spoken about AFC Ajax's Antony moving to Manchester United, saying it "Doesn't make sense".

The club have been linked to the player ever since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Although earlier in the transfer window it looked as though the winger would be priced out of a move, The Red Devils seem to be back in for him.

The prices talked about that would be enough to take him to Manchester are rather high; around 100million Euros according to reports.

Johnson told BettingOdds: “It’s an awful lot of money and it’s another player in a position they don’t need. They’ve signed wingers for that sort of money two or three times and got it wrong."

"I don’t know how they pick these players, to be honest. I don’t know what the pattern is or what the plan is but it’s almost like they just pick someone and then pay silly amounts."

He finished: "It’s not like they’ve got a system where they’ve got certain players that will fit their style of play, because no one knows their style of play. They just buy the next exciting winger, it doesn’t make sense.”

The Brazilian made 33 appearances in all competitions for his club last season - scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists altogether.

