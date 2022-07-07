Skip to main content

'It Just Seems Nonsensical' - Ex Liverpool Star On Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Moving To Chelsea Or PSG

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially moving from Manchester United to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain, saying: "It just seems nonsensical".

The forward has been rumoured to have asked to leave The Red Devils this summer, allegedly being disappointed at the club's level of ambition and lack of Champions League football.

Although his departure is far from set in stone at this moment, especially as there does not seem to be many suitors, it is definitely a possibility.

McManaman said on HorseRacing.net: “I’d be amazed if he went to Chelsea. Amazed. I can’t see him going to another English team. I just cannot see it happening. It’ll spoil his legacy after everything he has done at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo

He finished, talking about PSG who have also been linked with the 37 year old: “PSG don’t need Ronaldo. It just muddies the water. It might be a newspaper writer’s dream to have Messi and Ronaldo in the same team three months before the Qatar World Cup but, come on, it just seems nonsensical.”

Ronaldo played 38 games in all competitions for United last season, scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists.

