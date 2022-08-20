'It Won't Be A Pasting' - Ex-Liverpool Star On Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has spoken about the upcoming game between Manchester United and his old club; suggesting that it will be a closer game than the more recent matches between the two teams.

The Red Devils have started very poorly this season - losing 2-1 and 4-0 to Brighton and Brentford respectively. There is also panic in the transfer market as the squad desperately needs reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Liverpool haven't had a good start either. They drew to Fulham and Crystal Palace in what has been a disappointing two games for their fans.

McManaman spoke to HorceRacing.net: “I wouldn’t have thought that it would be another pasting. The way Manchester City have played means that Liverpool just have to win. Arsenal have six points, Chelsea and Tottenham have four, so Liverpool just need the victory."

United manager Erik Ten Hag reacting to his side's performance against Brentford IMAGO / PA Images

"I’d be surprised if Liverpool won at Old Trafford in the fashion they did last season because United are going to have to have a plan that can curtail the way that Liverpool play, stop them playing, then see if they can get a result."

"They can’t play like they have done the last two games. They’ve been so open and if they play like that against Liverpool then they are in trouble."

He finished: "I fully expect them to change it around and become a lot tighter. They may go into the fixture playing like an away team and just hoping they can nick a goal somewhere. They can’t be as expansive as they have been, they just can’t.”

The game will take place on Monday at Old Trafford, 8pm UK time.

