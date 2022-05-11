Skip to main content
Italian Journalist Tells Napoli To Avoid Going After Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer. The striker had a strong first season but dropped off in his second campaign after a string of niggles and injuries.

Fitness has been a major concern for the Uruguayan with the striker missing the majority of the games this season. The forward has accepted the role of a substitute striker ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ralf Rangnick has struggled to keep the former Paris Saint Germain forward consistently in the team and the German seems to have given up on the Uruguayan since his arrival in the managerial position at Manchester.

cavani

According to an Italian broadcaster and journalist Paolo Del Genio, the former Napoli striker should not come back to Italy for his last dance: “Let me be unpopular, for me, at the moment, it’s late. It’s late because, in the last few seasons, he’s had a lot of injuries.

"He hasn’t done what we’ve seen before. I don’t think he can help the cause. He’s a great player and you can’t argue that, but I think it’s really late at the moment."

Despite the unpopular opinion of the journalist, his view could be understood due to his allegiances with Manchester United as a supporter: “Manchester United are my second team. I’ve seen all the English games. I want to ask anyone who wants him in blue: how many games have they seen this year for United in which Cavani was the protagonist, but they have to swear to it. If he was fit, I would have taken him regardless of age.”

Edinson Cavani scored the only Manchester United goal in the Europa League final v Villarreal where the Red Devils went on to miss out on the trophy through penalties.

By Alan Bince2 minutes ago
