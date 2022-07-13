'It's A No Brainer' - Ex Chelsea Star On Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Choosing Chelsea Or Manchester United

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has claimed that if Frenkie De Jong is given a choice to join either Manchester United or Chelsea, it would be a "No brainer".

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with The Red Devils this summer, and Old Trafford seems to be his most likely destination if he does leave Barcelona in the next couple of months. However Chelsea have been said to be interested too, and if they step up their pursuit it could leave De Jong with a choice to make.

Johnson spoke on BettingOdds.com: “They can beat Chelsea to the signing of Frenkie De Jong, but only if they break the bank. If you’re the player and you’ve got two of the same offer, one from Manchester United and the other from Chelsea, then it’s a no brainer, you’re going to go to Chelsea all day long."

"Manchester United no longer have that authority. There was a time when Manchester United came knocking and the answer would be ‘yes’."

He ended: "They can only sign players now that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich don’t want, unless they’re going to double the player’s salary.”

The playmaker has made 138 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals and making a further 17 assists.

