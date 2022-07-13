Skip to main content

'It's A No Brainer' - Ex Chelsea Star On Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Choosing Chelsea Or Manchester United

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has claimed that if Frenkie De Jong is given a choice to join either Manchester United or Chelsea, it would be a "No brainer".

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with The Red Devils this summer, and Old Trafford seems to be his most likely destination if he does leave Barcelona in the next couple of months. However Chelsea have been said to be interested too, and if they step up their pursuit it could leave De Jong with a choice to make.

Johnson spoke on BettingOdds.com: “They can beat Chelsea to the signing of Frenkie De Jong, but only if they break the bank. If you’re the player and you’ve got two of the same offer, one from Manchester United and the other from Chelsea, then it’s a no brainer, you’re going to go to Chelsea all day long."

De Jong pic

"Manchester United no longer have that authority. There was a time when Manchester United came knocking and the answer would be ‘yes’."

He ended: "They can only sign players now that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich don’t want, unless they’re going to double the player’s salary.”

The playmaker has made 138 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals and making a further 17 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong pic
Quotes

'It's A No Brainer' - Ex Chelsea Star On Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Choosing Chelsea Or Manchester United

By Rhys James35 seconds ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Napoli In Contact Over Possible Move For Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

By Alex Wallace15 minutes ago
Mata Cover
Transfers

Report: Leeds United In Talks To Sign Former Manchester United Playmaker Juan Mata

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Ajax Ready To 'Accept Defeat' On Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Raphael Varane
Quotes

Raphael Varane Says Manchester United Need To Improve Everything During Pre Season

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Tuanzebe
News

Axel Tuanzebe Has Left Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Sasa Kalajdzic training at Stuttgart
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Striker Sasa Kalajdzic From Bundesliga Side Stuttgart

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Close To Securing The Signing Of Antony From Ajax With A Deal Said to Be Imminent

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago