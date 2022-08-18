'I've Not Seen Any Ownership Give Up Because Of The Fans' - Ex-Manchester United Star On The Glazers

A former Manchester United star has given his opinions on the current situation with the club's fanbase and its3 relationship with the owners - highlighting that he has not seen any ownership give up because of the fans in the past.

"Panic" would be a good word to describe the club's state as the end of the transfer window draws near and despite the departures of a whole host of players at the end of last season on free transfers, there have only been three players brought in as things stand.

Attention has turned to the ownership - the Glazer family - and pressure is mounting yet again for them to sell the club.

Mikael Silvestre, who played in defence for United in the late 1990s and 2000s, spoke to BettingExpert about the situation.

"You can demonstrate as much as possible, but right now, what the team needs is support. That is why English fans, and generally United fans are really good. They always back the team, given that the boys are giving a 100%."

"But if you give 80, or 90%, it is not enough. The other team is giving 100%, every single player. It is easy to be the underdog and to go after United.”

United lost their first two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford, only making frustrations amplify.

“For the fans, I can understand the frustration, and that they are right to raise their voice. But focusing on the result and the players, they are lacking confidence, they need the fans’ backup."

"They need to earn it, but that fight needs to show. Within the first five minutes of the game, they can show it, the fight, and if the fans feel it, they will back them, especially if it is against Liverpool.”

“He finished: I have not seen any ownership give up because of the fans. The only time that I have seen such a thing was for the project of the Super League being abandoned because of the fans’ demonstration, and a good section of the media being against it.”

