Jaap Stam Exclusive: Can David De Gea Adapt To Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United?

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has spoken about David De Gea and whether or not he can adapt to Erik Ten Hag's new style of football at the club.
David De Gea has been considered a successful signing by most since moving to the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, he has faced rough periods and some also wonder whether or not he is good enough in the modern aspects of goalkeeping to play under a manager (Erik Ten Hag) who likes his goalkeepers to be good with their feet and adept at coming out of their box.

Former United defender Jaap Stam has spoken exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Bet365) regarding his analysis of the situation.

He said: "I think De Gea without a doubt is the best goalkeeper. He's doing very well, I understand that you want to play out.

"You can see the switch that they've made from the beginning of the season till now, that De Gea is not taking these risks anymore, in playing midfield plays under pressure. 

"He's a little bit more direct now, but eventually - when there is space to play out from the back - they're going to be doing it.

"You can see that in the game against Leicester in the first half, Leicester were pressing in a 4-4-2, trying to find the midfield player and the back of the two strikers, he's played a couple of balls into them as well.

He finished: "Against Arsenal, you see that De Gea is switching the game to Malacia a little bit higher up the pitch at times as well. I think he's also learning how to play the game a little bit more with his feet. I can't imagine that they're not working on it"

