Jaap Stam Exclusive: How Diogo Dalot Has Improved For Manchester United This Season

Manchester United have changed in multiple different ways since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag but one of the things that has remained the same is the usage of right-back Diogo Dalot.

The 23-year-old arrived at the club in 2018 under Jose Mourinho and finally won his spot as a regular starter last season under Ralf Rangnick.

We have only seen him improve since then and under the new boss, he has won many fans over who previously were unconvinced.

Ex-United defender Jaap Stam spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom (Courtesy of Bet365) about the young defender.

He said: "I think he's a little bit more solid in what he's doing. More consistent too. He's trying to be a bit more aggressive and that started against Liverpool. If you look at the games before, he played there and they lost.

"That's why I said he needs to work on his sharpness, as if you're in possession and you're in the opposition’s half, you need to be careful on your passing; especially as a defender going forwards.

"If you're not careful and you lose the ball, the opposition in transition can be very dangerous."

The new manager has changed the default positioning of his full-backs since coming in, which has seen them more often than not start deeper when in possession and come further towards the center of the pitch.

Stam continued: "That's what he needs to be aware of and what he's working on. It looks at times that Dalot and (Tyrell) Malacia play from a deeper position instead of higher up.

"They get the game a little bit more in front of them and then they can come into certain areas to eventually be decisive.

"The only thing with Dalot is that sometimes in his defending he needs to be more aggressive and more sharp.

"You can get away with it sometimes, we saw in the Southampton game that he looks tight on his striker, but they still seem to get away from him or they can still deliver their crosses."

