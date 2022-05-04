Skip to main content
Jaap Stam Highlights 'Learning Curve' For Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move: 'The Premier League is Totally Different'

Ex Manchester United and Netherlands defender Jaap Stam has called for patience with Erik Ten Hag, highlighting that "The Premier League is totally  different".

The Ajax boss will take over at the end of the season and after an extremely disappointing year for The Red Devils, will have a huge job ahead of him.

He told the PA news agency: "At the moment they're struggling. You see that it's not going to go how everybody wants them to go, to play.

"Erik has been doing well in Holland and everybody knows that as well. That's why he got the job at United of course."

The 52 year-old's side are fighting for the Dutch league title this season, they are currently four points clear at the top with three games to play.

"We also need to understand that in the league in Holland the quality of the majority of teams is a lot less than how Ajax is but still you need to produce, so that's still a very good thing that he's done."

"But he understands, and he knows as well, that the Premier League is totally different - the people, the press, the expectations, the pressure - to how it was in Holland."

"For him that's going to be a learning curve but it's very important that the club and the owners are backing him up in terms of personnel."

He finished: "The philosophy in how he wants to play is of course very important. That's why they chose Erik."

Quotes

