Jaap Stam Says He Would Join Manchester United 'Without Any Doubt', Amid Erik Ten Hag Rumours

Jaap Stam has said he would join Manchester United "Without any doubt" if he were to be asked. This follows rumours linking him and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag to the club.

The Dutchman played for The Red Devils between 1998 and 2001, and the rumours suggest that Ten Hag, one of the main candidates for the managerial job, wants a Dutch assistant with connections to the club.

Naturally, there have been suggestions that Stam could join United, given he fits that mould well. 

Stam: “If they would ask me, I would do it straight away without a doubt. You know United is my life as well. I’ve had great seasons over there, it’s been very important for me.”

“In any way, if I could help them out, I would be tempted to do it."

"I know they are probably not going to come and call me, but also in a different role, and that counts, I think, for every player who has played for United." 

Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam

“Everyone is very eager to help. Like I said, you never know, would be interesting."

He finished: "It’s all about owners, it’s all about directors, it’s all about coaches that step in, who do they want as assistant coach. That’s how it goes.”

Jaap Stam
Quotes

By Rhys James4 minutes ago
