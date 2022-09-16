Skip to main content
Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has praised the quality of new signing Christian Eriksen following their 2-0 win against Sheriff.

Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. 

Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. 

The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of the summer so far. 

Sancho scored the opening goal against Sheriff on Thursday thanks to an assist from Eriksen. 

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash

Eriksen was also awarded man of the match for that performance in the UEFA Europa League game in Moldova. 

The 30 year old has been one of the players to have almost played every minute of football since Erik Ten Hag took over at Old Trafford. 

Sancho spoke highly of Eriksen following the game against Sheriff, commenting on the positive impact of the player and his qualities. 

Speaking after the 2-0 win against Sheriff the England international had this to say.

Sancho vs Liverpool

“Christian Eriksen has many qualities. I think all of us know that. You can see that when he plays week in and week out. He is very comfortable on the ball and he’s got the composure to put in the final pass. We are delighted to have him here.”

Eriksen has clearly made a great impact on the club since joining and will continue to play a pivotal role. 

