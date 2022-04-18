Skip to main content
Jamie Carragher Makes Erik Ten Hag Point Regarding 'Problem' Cristiano Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo could be a "Problem" for the rumoured new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

Following his hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday, the superstar has scored 15 goals in 26 games in the Premier League this season.

The former Liverpool player believes that certain factors could make him an issue, however.

He asked on LADbible: "Where do you go right now if you're United and you've got a 37-year-old Ronaldo?” 

“He's still got a year to go, a new manager is coming in and he's going to want to buy a centre-forward."

ronaldo everton

"I think Ronaldo, for how great a professional he is and how great a player he is, I think he could be a problem. I've been disappointed with him this season."

“Not with the goals, but it hasn't gone well for United, and I'd like him to be more of a leader. I'm not bothered if he gets the odd goal, his goal record is amazing, it's a legendary figure.“

The Portuguese striker had an incident following the defeat to Everton, where he hit a phone out of a fans hand.

"I just think sometimes, I look back at the Everton game, he was throwing his arm up at players, kicking the ball out at times." 

He finished: "We all get frustrated, but I'd love to see him be that guy who lifts the younger players a little bit. I just think that's been lacking."

