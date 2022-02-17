Skip to main content
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher: "Arsenal have more of a chance" Of Winning the UCL Than Manchester United

Jamie Carragher was damning of Manchester United's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League this season, suggesting even Arsenal - who aren't playing in Europe - have more of a chance.

The Red Devils have performed well below expectations this season, fighting for a fourth place spot rather than the much grander ambitions they had at the start of the year.

United were drawn against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, who are also underperforming this time around.

imago1009923275h
1
Gallery
1 Images

They currently sit 5th in La Liga: “If we are having this discussion with Atletico as well, it’s the same with them. I think they lost in La Liga tonight to Levante, who are bottom of the league."

“When that draw first came out, I was convinced Atletico would go through, now I am not so sure, even with Manchester United still being poor in the Premier League."

The game will take place on the 23rd of February.

“I think it’s a real 50-50 game, with both teams really poor in the league"

“I tell you what though, Arsenal have more chance than Manchester United.”

