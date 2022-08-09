Jamie Carragher Says Manchester United Will Still Improve On Last Season Despite Brighton Loss

Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United will still improve on last season, despite their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils entered the season fairly positive after the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag and a successful pre-season - only losing one game against Atletico Madrid in Norway.

Despite that and the arrival of three talented new signings, United lost the first game of the season in the Premier League 2-1, at home to Brighton

Former Liverpool star Carragher said on Sky Sports' website: “I still think Manchester United will improve on last season. You can’t see it getting any worse with their points that they got and the goals they conceded. The window’s not closed, they’ve still got a couple of weeks to get some players in."

Recently, the club have been linked to players such as Bologna's Marko Arnautovic and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot - two who have not brought a good reaction from fans.

"There’s a criticism of the players they’re trying to bring in, but I’ve been in that position myself at Liverpool when you’re trying to chase the top teams and at times you have to think: ‘Should I take a chance on this player?’. Whereas a Liverpool or a Manchester City don’t have to take those chances. That’s the benefit of being successful.

He finished: “You can’t judge the squad until the window’s closed and you’ll see where they go from there. Ten Hag has got a great pedigree in what he did with Ajax and how good they were in the Champions League. He built two teams there - so you have to keep the faith with the manager.”

