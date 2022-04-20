Jesse Lingard Says 'I Just Want to Play Football' Following Manchester United's Liverpool Defeat

Jesse Lingard has said "I just want to play football" following his team's defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils took a blow in the top four race as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to their arch rivals.

After getting only his first Premier League start of the season last Saturday against Norwich, Lingard came on early to replace an injured Paul Pogba.

He said: "I'm always ready. Coming on, I knew my role, I knew my job straightaway and I wanted to do my best for the team."

"Every time I step on the pitch, every time I put a United shirt on, I want to give 110 per cent. Bring energy to the team, do the pressing."

IMAGO / AFLO

"For me, I just want to play football. It was great to play against Norwich, I enjoyed it. I was getting into the rhythm of the game but obviously got brought off."

"For this game, I was expecting to start again but then Paul got injured and I came on early enough to play most of the game anyway."

"I'm always ready, I'm always confident to play. As I said, as soon as I step on the pitch, I give 110 per cent for the shirt."

United play Arsenal this weekend, a team which the midfielder has a good record against.

"We've got a big game coming up. We've got to regroup fast this week, it's a big three points on Saturday."

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |