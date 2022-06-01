Jesse Lingard Sends Farewell Message to Manchester United Fans

Jesse Lingard has taken to social media to send his personal farewell message to Manchester United fans as the club confirmed the midfielder would leave the club this summer.

United announced the departure of both Paul Pogba and Lingard on Wednesday with neither player set to renew their contract thus both leaving the club as free agents.

Pogba had also taken to social media before Lingard to thank United fans for their supporters over the years.

Lingard followed the Frenchman in posting a message to United fans on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

In an emotional statement posted to his personal social media account, Lingard who had been at United for over 20 years said;

"Born and bred a red. Over the last few weeks, I've been emotional about leaving a club that is family. After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever.

Manchester United will always remain in my heart. A massive thank you. Lots of love Jlingz."

