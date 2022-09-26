Skip to main content

Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has defended Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after a poor display against Germany.
Harry Maguire has had a difficult season so far. He enjoyed a good pre-season but since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford has been out of the Manchester United team.

He has received a lot of criticism since his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 but remains United captain and has again been called up and relied upon in Gareth Southgate's England team.

He started against Germany on Monday as the Three Lions drew 3-3 at Wembley. The 29-year-old gave away a penalty, which was punished by Ilkay Gundogan early in the second half.

Joe Cole, speaking on Channel 4 (Quotes via Express), said the following about the defender:

"The next six weeks is a really important time in Harry Maguire’s career because we know he’s a quality player. We’ve seen him do it for England - he’s been incredible for England over the years. He’s obviously in a low point in his career.

“The next six weeks (Before the World Cup) every day is an opportunity to build his confidence up and the people around him and everything and perform. 

He finished: "But one thing we must never forget on the big stage at tournaments, he’s been outstanding for England and the next six weeks are vital for him to get up to speed.”

