John Barnes Explains Why Casemiro Might Struggle At Manchester United

Former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes has explained why he thinks Casemiro could struggle at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign a midfielder all summer and after the pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong seemed to become a losing battle, Erik Ten Hag's side decided to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

However, Barnes believes he could struggle with the style of play at Old Trafford. He said to BonusCodeBets: "Now, Casemiro is a good player but if you look at the way Casemiro plays, he sits in front of the back four.”

“If you look at the way Real Madrid play, even against Liverpool, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric alongside him they play deep. They defend their box. They don’t press up high.”

Casemiro in action against Liverpool IMAGO / NurPhoto

“If Man United are going to play in a low block and they’re defending deep he’s perfect as a number six with two midfield players alongside him like Fred and McTominay.”

“He’s not particularly mobile but he’s very intelligent and he’s very good defensively. He’s not particularly quick but he’s very intelligent. He needs players alongside him defending deep as he did for Real Madrid.”

He finished: “If they’re (Manchester United) are going to press high and attack and press from the front, where you need your three midfield players like Liverpool pushing up behind them and then getting up and down the pitch for the full ninety minutes? That’s not what he does.”

