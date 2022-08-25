John Barnes On Manchester United Without Cristiano Ronaldo

John Barnes has spoken about Manchester United without Ronaldo and the change in the team's style of play that we saw earlier in the week against Liverpool.

The Red Devils endured a difficult start to the season with back-to-back losses against Brighton and Brentford; 2-1 and 4-0 respectively.

However, they were able to pull off an emphatic win versus their arch rivals on Monday, where fans witnessed a change in personnel and style of play.

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: “Because of a lack of confidence maybe they decided to knock it long without taking chances because Liverpool do press from the front with Firmino, Salah and Diaz so therefore playing out from the back would not have been the right thing to do but I don’t think long term Manchester United are going to play more direct.”

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench versus Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

“It really depends on who they’re playing against because a lot of teams that play against Man United will then sit deep and allow them to play from the back. Especially when they have the threat of an Elanga or a Sancho or a Marcus Rashford up front.”

He finished: “Whereas maybe if they don’t have that mobility and don't have that threat of the ball going over the top with a Ronaldo up front then maybe they will push up so I suppose it really depends on the opposition they’re playing and the personnel of their team.”

The club still have time to get more reinforcements in before the end of the transfer window on September 1st.

