John Murtough On The Signing Of Tyrell Malacia For Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia has officially been announced as a Manchester United player following completed negotiations and medicals for the player in recent days.

United hijacked Malacia’s deal to Lyon before quickly working to complete the deal in recent days. 

Fabrizio Romano originally broke the exclusive news that Malacia wanted to move to Old Trafford once hearing that their interest had ramped up and they had agreed a deal with his now former club, Feyenoord. 

The young full back was looked at by Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and now both the player and manager will work together at United. 

malacia

United are said to paying around £13million for the full back who will challenge Luke Shaw for the first team left back spot in Ten Hag’s side. 

Malacia is United’s first signing of the summer despite already being in July with around one month left in the transfer window. 

John Murtough, Manchester United football director has said;

“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

