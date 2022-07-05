John Murtough On The Signing Of Tyrell Malacia For Manchester United
Tyrell Malacia has officially been announced as a Manchester United player following completed negotiations and medicals for the player in recent days.
United hijacked Malacia’s deal to Lyon before quickly working to complete the deal in recent days.
Fabrizio Romano originally broke the exclusive news that Malacia wanted to move to Old Trafford once hearing that their interest had ramped up and they had agreed a deal with his now former club, Feyenoord.
The young full back was looked at by Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and now both the player and manager will work together at United.
United are said to paying around £13million for the full back who will challenge Luke Shaw for the first team left back spot in Ten Hag’s side.
Malacia is United’s first signing of the summer despite already being in July with around one month left in the transfer window.
John Murtough, Manchester United football director has said;
“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.
“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.
“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Dean Henderson Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest At Advanced Stage
- Report: Manchester United Target Jurrien Timber Has A High Chance Of Staying At Ajax This Summer
- Manchester United Full Premier League 22/23 Fixture Schedule With Downloadable Chart
- When Manchester United Face The Big Six In The 22/23 Premier League Season | Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham
- Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon