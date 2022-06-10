Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

Juan Mata has released a heartfelt video to Manchester United and it's fans as a farewell message.

The midfielder joined The Red Devils in 2014 from premier League rivals Chelsea, and is looked at fondly as one of the club's most successful signings in the last decade.

His contract runs out at the end of the month, however, and the 34 year-old will now leave on a free.

This short film with Mata's narration was released on social media today:

The Spaniard said: "It has taken me some time to process the change that is happening in my life. This is a message that, for many moments over the last years, I never thought I would be writing.”

“Of course, all good things come to an end and my time as a Manchester United player has just finished."

"I would like to say I am the proudest man in the world having represented this unique club for the last eight-and-a-half seasons.”

“It is something I would never have dreamt of, when I was little, as it felt too distant for a kid in Spain to, one day, play for one of the best clubs in the history of football but, sometimes, reality exceeds dreams.”

Mata scored 51 goals in 285 appearances for the club, while also providing a further 47 assists.

“It goes without saying, I want to thank every staff member who works in the club that makes it so special, every manager, every team-mate I have crossed paths with in my time at Manchester United.”

“We haven't experienced the best period in the history of the club but I did have some amazing memories along the way, in the form of trophies and special moments together that will stay forever in my mind."

He finished: "Thank you. I will miss you."

