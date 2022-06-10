Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

Juan Mata has released a heartfelt video to Manchester United and it's fans as a farewell message.

The midfielder joined The Red Devils in 2014 from premier League rivals Chelsea, and is looked at fondly as one of the club's most successful signings in the last decade.

His contract runs out at the end of the month, however, and the 34 year-old will now leave on a free.

This short film with Mata's narration was released on social media today:

The Spaniard said: "It has taken me some time to process the change that is happening in my life. This is a message that, for many moments over the last years, I never thought I would be writing.”

“Of course, all good things come to an end and my time as a Manchester United player has just finished."

"I would like to say I am the proudest man in the world having represented this unique club for the last eight-and-a-half seasons.”

“It is something I would never have dreamt of, when I was little, as it felt too distant for a kid in Spain to, one day, play for one of the best clubs in the history of football but, sometimes, reality exceeds dreams.”

Mata goal

Mata scored 51 goals in 285 appearances for the club, while also providing a further 47 assists.

“It goes without saying, I want to thank every staff member who works in the club that makes it so special, every manager, every team-mate I have crossed paths with in my time at Manchester United.”

“We haven't experienced the best period in the history of the club but I did have some amazing memories along the way, in the form of trophies and special moments together that will stay forever in my mind."

He finished: "Thank you. I will miss you."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Mata goal
Quotes

Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James28 seconds ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira to be Given Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James21 minutes ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
imago1012386467h
Transfers

Breaking: Frenkie de Jong Willing To Accept Manchester United Transfer

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong is One Step Away from Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Move to Liverpool is All But Done With Manchester United Set to Miss Out

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Daley Blind on 'Conrol Freak' Erik Ten Hag and His Manchester United Future

By Rhys James20 hours ago