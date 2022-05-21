Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juan Mata Reveals Reason Behind Accepting Contract Of Lower Wages Last Summer

Juan Mata is one of the most respected seniors at Manchester United. He is one of the few players who witnessed the ups and downs faced by the club in both league and European competitions.

The Spaniard will become a free agent this summer. The Red Devils will need to decide the Spaniard's future once Erik ten Hag takes charge on Monday. 

A conversation is pending with Erik ten Hag and the Spanish international is expected to speak with the manager soon

Some shocking revelations were spoken out by the Spanish playmaker during an interview with The Athletic's Manchester United writer Laurie Whitwell.

Juan Mata

In this interview, the Spaniard said that his mom Martha's death played a significant role in his stay: “First because I love the club, second because I hoped I could give much more on the pitch than I ended up doing, and third because last season was horrible for me, for many reasons, especially because of the passing of my mum.

“It wasn’t an easy season at all with the pandemic and that personal tragedy. I didn’t want to end my career at Manchester United that way, without fans in the stadium, with all that I have lived over the last months.”

Listening to the Spanish playmaker, the United supporters would definitely keep a place vacant inside their hearts to keep the memories of Juan Mata especially his brace against Liverpool under Louis van Gaal.

The Spanish Magician deserves the best even if the club decides to say goodbye to his services at Old Trafford. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

mata
Quotes

Juan Mata Reveals Reason Behind Accepting Contract Of Lower Wages Last Summer

By Alan Bince58 seconds ago
Juan Mata
Transfers

Juan Mata Showers High Praises For Incoming Manchester United Erik ten Hag

By Alan Bince21 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Injured For Crystal Palace Game

By Alan Bince35 minutes ago
mata
News

Juan Mata Talks About Standards At Manchester United

By Alan Bince53 minutes ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Says He is 'Proud' of His Season At Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
de jong
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Crystal Palace
Match Day

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jaap Stam
Match Day

Revealed: Manchester United Legends Squad To Face Liverpool In 'Legends Of The North Clash' | Stam, Scholes, Yorke & More

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago