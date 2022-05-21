Juan Mata Reveals Reason Behind Accepting Contract Of Lower Wages Last Summer

Juan Mata is one of the most respected seniors at Manchester United. He is one of the few players who witnessed the ups and downs faced by the club in both league and European competitions.

The Spaniard will become a free agent this summer. The Red Devils will need to decide the Spaniard's future once Erik ten Hag takes charge on Monday.

A conversation is pending with Erik ten Hag and the Spanish international is expected to speak with the manager soon.

Some shocking revelations were spoken out by the Spanish playmaker during an interview with The Athletic's Manchester United writer Laurie Whitwell.

In this interview, the Spaniard said that his mom Martha's death played a significant role in his stay: “First because I love the club, second because I hoped I could give much more on the pitch than I ended up doing, and third because last season was horrible for me, for many reasons, especially because of the passing of my mum.

“It wasn’t an easy season at all with the pandemic and that personal tragedy. I didn’t want to end my career at Manchester United that way, without fans in the stadium, with all that I have lived over the last months.”

Listening to the Spanish playmaker, the United supporters would definitely keep a place vacant inside their hearts to keep the memories of Juan Mata especially his brace against Liverpool under Louis van Gaal.

The Spanish Magician deserves the best even if the club decides to say goodbye to his services at Old Trafford.

