Skip to main content

Kalvin Phillips Was Honoured By Manchester United Interest But Would Never Join Due To Leeds United Loyalty

Kalvin Phillips has been speaking out about why he joined Manchester City this summer despite also having interest from Manchester United over a possible move.

Phillips was a bright spark at Leeds United and was one of England's better performers on an international stage, especially at EURO 2022.

However the former Leeds man completed a move to the Etihad this summer where he joined Pep Guardiola and followed behind Erling Haaland as a new addition.

Phillips has spoken about the interest from United that was reported over the last few months before his move to City.

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds and Manchester United have a history that dates all the way back however only in the last few seasons have the sides started to face each other regularly again.

Phillips being a Leeds player through and through was never likely to make the switch to United which he has also now revealed himself.

In an interview, Phillips has said "I was honoured by Manchester United wanting me, one of the biggest teams in the world but, no, I had to stay loyal to Leeds and go to the other side of Manchester.”

He then continued to say "No, there was never any chance of me going there [Manchester United]. You know my loyalty to Leeds, my family as well, they're all Leeds fans.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Kalvin Phillips Was Honoured By Manchester United Interest But Would Never Join Due To Leeds United Loyalty

By Alex Wallacejust now
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Media

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Gives His Opinion On Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Signing For Chelsea

By Saul Escudero10 minutes ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Quotes

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson On Manchester United Being Able To Close The Gap This Season

By Saul Escudero49 minutes ago
Hannibal
News

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri Into The Final Three For Young African Player of the Year

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Zagadou
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Very Interested In Signing Dan-Axel Zagadou

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interest In Youri Tielemans Is Genuine And Growing

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Willing To Make Manchester United Switch, With Barcelona's Financial Issues The Only Barrier

By Rhys James4 hours ago
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Rapahel Varane And James Garner In Contention To Feature For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago