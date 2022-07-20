Kalvin Phillips Was Honoured By Manchester United Interest But Would Never Join Due To Leeds United Loyalty

Kalvin Phillips has been speaking out about why he joined Manchester City this summer despite also having interest from Manchester United over a possible move.

Phillips was a bright spark at Leeds United and was one of England's better performers on an international stage, especially at EURO 2022.

However the former Leeds man completed a move to the Etihad this summer where he joined Pep Guardiola and followed behind Erling Haaland as a new addition.

Phillips has spoken about the interest from United that was reported over the last few months before his move to City.

IMAGO / News Images

Leeds and Manchester United have a history that dates all the way back however only in the last few seasons have the sides started to face each other regularly again.

Phillips being a Leeds player through and through was never likely to make the switch to United which he has also now revealed himself.

In an interview, Phillips has said "I was honoured by Manchester United wanting me, one of the biggest teams in the world but, no, I had to stay loyal to Leeds and go to the other side of Manchester.”

He then continued to say "No, there was never any chance of me going there [Manchester United]. You know my loyalty to Leeds, my family as well, they're all Leeds fans.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon