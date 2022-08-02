Skip to main content

'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.

The Dutchman spent a successful five years at the Amsterdam club, winning three Eredivisie titles and managing 215 matches in total. However, Kokkie, part of media duo Kale and Kokkie, has had his opinion of the coach changed recently.

The 52-year-old decided to take center-back Lisandro Martinez, assistant coach Mitchell Van Der Gaag and analyst Kevin Keij with him to Manchester; while also attempting to buy players Jurrien Timber and Antony, who remain there for now.

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag celebrating winning the league with Ajax

Kokkie (Quotes from AT5 via Sport Witness): “One thing: leave Ten Hag in England. I’m so terribly done with that man. First, he takes the assistant coach - fine - then drives Timber crazy, then Martínez and then he wants the video analyst again, then he drives Antony crazy again.”

“Ajax has indicated 45 times that Antony is not for sale and he just keeps coming. I’m starting to find him really boring."

Ten Hag also attempted to buy striker Brian Brobbey, according to rumours, who has ended up joining Ajax on a long-term contract: "He (Ten Hag) knows that Ajax is busy with Brobbey and then you go and call Brobbey. Is that respect for your old club?”

