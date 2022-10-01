Skip to main content

Lee Sharpe: Manchester United Should Sign Declan Rice Or Frenkie De Jong In January

Ex-Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has said that the club should sign Declan Rice or Frenkie De Jong.
Manchester United signed a total of five players in the summer transfer window just gone but there are still undoubtedly holes to be filled.

Erik Ten Hag's team were looking for a ball-playing midfielder, for example. They did end up with Casemiro near the end of the window but as a more defensive-minded signing, the need for a deep playmaker is still there. Striker is another position where the club failed to sign anyone in.

Former Red Devils star Lee Sharpe spoke about who the club need to sign in the coming transfer windows to Free Bets:

"I think January could see (Cristiano) Ronaldo leaving and there was a lot of talk about Ivan Toney being worth a look, but I'm not sure whether he's at the United level or not.

Declan Rice is one midfielder that Sharpe suggested they sign.

"I don't really watch a lot of European football to know exactly what's abroad, to be fair. If Ronaldo goes, or even if he stays, they could still do with another goal-scoring striker. I'd like them to have got someone like (Robert) Lewandowski in, they definitely still need a striker. 

"Defensively, they've probably got enough, but possibly another right-back if (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka goes.

"(Frenkie) De Jong would've been fantastic - as that number six that sits in front of the back four, and turns it from defence into attack, and keeps cool under pressure with players around him. Maybe someone like that? Like a Declan Rice or a de Jong would really fit the bill."

