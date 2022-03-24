Skip to main content
Leeds United Boss Praises Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick, Who Gave Him A 'New Way Of Thinking' About Football

Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch has praised Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick - claiming he caused an "Explosion" of new ideas in his head.

Marsch joined United's rivals in February, replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

The American coach worked with the German before, at RB Leipzig, and spoke glowingly about how he was influenced.

Marsch: “The first thing I learned (When he became assistant manager at RB Leipzig) was how specific and detailed the Germans are in the way they think and talk about football."

“They’re lasered-in on the smallest of details."

“It’s a quality of Germans, I think. They’re very detail orientated and specific."

Ralf Rangnick

“I thought I was detail orientated about football until I met Rangnick. Then I knew I wasn’t."

“This was a guy who worked through a system, a vocabulary and methodology that I never even thought was possible."

“I called it an explosion in my head because it taught me a new way of thinking."

“From there, I was learning more and more and detailing things more and more."

He finished: “It was an important moment for me.”

