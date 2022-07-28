Lisandro Martínez Reveals His Manchester United Idol Following Ajax Transfer

IMAGO / Alterphotos

During an exclusive in-house interview, United’s third summer signing was asked whether he already had any association with the club.

Martínez has become the eighth Argentine to play for United, a list which includes high-profile stars such as Juan Sebastián Verón and Ángel di María.

The former Ajax defender revealed that, in fact, one former Red was a footballing role model for him.

When asked whether he admired any other Argentinian players who have called Old Trafford their home, Martínez stated, “yeah, especially Gabriel Heinze. He’s my idol.

“It’s also very important to be here, because, like you say, he was playing here. This was one of my challenges, also.”

Heinze played three seasons at Old Trafford, earning Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year after his 2004/5 performances. He won the league with United in 2006/7, before leaving in a publicised saga.

United’s rivals, Liverpool, bid £6.8 million for Heinze, an offer which the Argentine controversially demanded to be accepted.

Heinze, however, ended up joining Real Madrid in a deal worth £8 million.

Martínez continued, explaining what makes the Argentinian style of play so unique,

“The tackles, the passes, the mentality,”

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s amazing that I take the flag here to Manchester. I’m very proud of it.”

The twenty-four-year-old has made seven appearances for Argentina’s senior national football team. He won the Copa América with his nation in 2021.

