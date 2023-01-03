Lisandro Martinez Focused On Manchester United After World Cup Victory

Manchester United made a total of five new signings last summer, with each one enjoying a pretty good start at the club.

Lisandro Martinez has perhaps had one of the best seasons out of the players on that list, as he continues to flourish under the manager he worked under at AFC Ajax. So far he has started every game he has been available for in the Premier League, while putting in some impressive performances.

The defender won the World Cup with Argentina and has now returned to the club's training ground. He said he is ready to play, to club media (Quotes via United District).

"We've celebrated now, finished all the partying, now I'm focused here in Manchester, and I'll be working towards giving my all and getting ready for tomorrow's (Tuesday's) game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I've formed a really good relationship with my teammates, with the staff and everyone who works here. I feel there's warmth between us.

"What I always try to do is give my all for the team, for the club, to fight to the end to always try and win games and to have that mindset, so that's why we feel connected to the fans."

He finished: "I feel great. I needed a few days of training to get back to full strength, and now I feel good, I'm ready. There's no doubt we'll be giving it everything"

United face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in the Premier League and if fully fit, the 24-year-old is expected to start.

