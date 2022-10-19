Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance.

Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again showed his class alongside Raphael Varane in central defence.

Martinez is a player that plays with such a passion in every performance. The Argentine has been a dominant force proving he truly fights for the badge.

His nickname ‘The Butcher’ is one that has come to prove itself since his arrival. United look like a totally new side defensively.

Reflecting on United’s 2-0 win, Martinez commented on his gratitude upon playing for the club, as well as the fans recognition of his performances.

Regarding United being 0-0 at half time, he said; “Message at half-time? To continue like this. I am very happy for Fred, because he is training very hard. He deserves this moment."

Martinez on the ‘Argentina’ chant; “Argentina, Argentina" at the end of the match: "It touches me. I'm in one of the biggest clubs in the world. The atmosphere is fantastic in the stadium. When I hear people chanting that ...sometimes I want to cry."

The Argentine dedicated Wednesday’s result to his late grandparents, he said; “This result is for my grandmother and my grandfather. They are not with me now, but I always feel that love."

