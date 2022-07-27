Skip to main content

Lisandro Martinez Says It’s An Honour To Join Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has officially been announced as a Manchester United player following his move from Ajax this summer.

Martinez has joined the Red Devils in a deal worth £57million and has signed a contract keeping him at the club until 2027.

The Argentine will reunite with Erik Ten Hag who he played under at Ajax and became one of his best players, described by the manager as a ‘true warrior’ on the pitch. 

Martinez follows Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia as the clubs third signing of the summer ahead of the 22/23 Premier League campaign.

The Argentine is expected to play at centre back ahead of the new season, despite being able to play other positions, Ten Hag gets the best out of the player in that position.

Upon his official announcement as a United player, Lisandro Martinez had the following to say;

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

lisandro martinez
Quotes

Lisandro Martinez Says It’s An Honour To Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
