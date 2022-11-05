Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Praises Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez

Liverpool centre back Virgil Van Dijk has spoken about the start to life that Lisandro Martinez has had at Manchester United so far. Martinez has been doubted and questioned about his height and more since joining the Premier League in the summer.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best centre backs not just in the Premier League but in the world since joining Liverpool. The Dutch centre back came close to winning the Ballon D’or a couple of years ago.

Martinez has been nothing short of exceptional since joining United from Ajax. The defender was an Erik Ten Hag priority signing in the summer transfer window and has proved why he was so highly regarded.

IMAGO / Sportimage

A passionate player who has shown incredible amounts of passion on the pitch alongside his top performances making him a fan favourite already at Old Trafford. The Argentine has formed great partnerships beside United’s current defenders.

Van Dijk recently spoke about Martinez on Gary Neville’s ‘the Overlap’, the Dutchman said;

“It can help if you’re a bit taller but it can also not help in certain ways. I think he did fantastically against us. He’s a good signing for United – very passionate, good on the ball. I can only speak positively about him."

“I have respect for what he’s [Martínez] achieved so far and hopefully he’ll be doing well for United but not getting success!"

“I think that in England everybody has to say something about everyone! That’s fine and you can’t change that, but he’s already showed many good performances and he shouldn’t even think about all of this other stuff."

