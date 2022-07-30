'I Don't Think It's Embarrassing' - Louis Saha Speaks On Barcelona Star Frenkie De Jong's Links To Manchester United

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has spoken about Frenkie De Jong's situation at Barcelona and his links with The Red Devils - saying that he doesn't think it's an embarrassing situation for his old club.

The Dutchman has been involved in a long and drawn-out transfer saga this summer and despite reports suggesting the two clubs have agreed on details on a fee to make it happen, the player seems to be doing everything in his power to stay.

Saha, who played 124 times for United, spoke to Bet365: "He's not in a small club, he's at Barca. You have to respect that and there is apparently a family aspect as well. The salary situation has also been discussed in the media."

"We don't know all those answers but from what I heard people are not happy about how it's been done, it's a difficult situation to judge."

"If he was at a smaller club, it would be more embarrassing, but because it's Barca you can see why any player would want to stay, particularly an established one who has been there for a few years and is happy."

De Jong has played 138 times for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals and assisting 17 from the center of midfield.

"The situation may change but I don't think it's embarrassing, it's just not nice because it's been dragged out and doesn't help the manager's plans. He wants a connection between these players."

"None of us are sure about what's been said, it's not like he dislikes United, he probably just likes it at Barcelona. I understand that the press has been talking, the entourage is talking, and it has become very messy."

He finished: "When I played it was easier to manage transfer situations like this because there was less social media, less interaction with agents, etc."

