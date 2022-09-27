Luke Shaw Defends Manchester United & England Teammate Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult season so far at Manchester United and this has now carried on for England as well.

Not only has the 29-year-old had to deal with being dropped from The Red Devils' starting 11, but he also gave away a penalty in his country's draw with Germany in the Nations League on Monday.

Luke Shaw, who scored in the game, was full of praise for his teammate for club and country. He said the following to BBC Sport (Quotes via The United Journal):

“Harry (Maguire) is an amazing player, an amazing character. He's taken a lot of stick - probably more than I've ever seen before in football.

"He never hides away, he's always there. You can have people who can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight. He keeps putting himself in the spotlight, it shows the strength and character he's got.

"Everybody knows he's an unbelievable player. At the moment the confidence might not be there because it could feel like the whole world is against him. It's tough for him, but us as players and staff are all behind him because he's a very important player.

He finished: "It shows Gareth's trust because he's played in both games [this week] - and look at the Euros what he's done. People need to understand he's a big part of the England team and have to accept it."

