Luke Shaw On How He Can Turn His Manchester United Career Around

Luke Shaw has spoken about how he can turn his Manchester United career around after losing his place to Tyrell Malacia under Erik Ten Hag.
Luke Shaw signed for Manchester United in 2015, under the leadership of Louis Van Gaal. The 26-year-old has enjoyed good years and bad years at the club but has now lost his place to new signing Tyrell Malacia since the disappointing 4-0 loss to Brentford earlier in the season.

He has been given a vote of confidence by Gareth Southgate, however, who picked him in his England squad for the most recent Nations League fixtures. He started against Germany and played a big part in their 3-3 comeback, scoring in the second half and putting in an overall great performance.

He said the following to BBC Sport (Quotes via The United Journal): "From a club respective I know the first two games (this season) weren't good enough and of course, I fully understand the manager (Erik Ten Hag) has to make decisions. Now the team have been winning we have to bide our time.”

"The only thing I can do is keep supporting the team, keep training hard and of course just wait for my time. If I put my head down and not really care, it will be a bigger hill to climb when I want to play.

He finished: "I've got to keep working hard and understand my situation, and it's up to me to keep working hard and keep training well and hopefully just wait for the chance."

